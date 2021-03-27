AdEx Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.58 or 0.00627835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00023367 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

