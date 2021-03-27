AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.97 or 0.00624404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

