Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

