Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About Adhera Therapeutics
