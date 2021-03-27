ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ADMA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,132. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. On average, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

