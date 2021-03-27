AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report sales of $350.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the lowest is $345.10 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $765.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.