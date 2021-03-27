Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 134,287 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

