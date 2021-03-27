Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,388 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.