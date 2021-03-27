Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 21,886 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Coastal Financial worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 318.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCB opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

