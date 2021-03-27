Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,722,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,621,000 after buying an additional 1,578,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

