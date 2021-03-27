Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

