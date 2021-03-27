Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.57 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

