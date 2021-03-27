Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $236.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

