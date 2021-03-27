Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,976 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,659 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.