Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VGT opened at $357.59 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

