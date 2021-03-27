Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $341.86 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $176.19 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

