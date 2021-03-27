Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.83 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

