Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

NYSE:BKI opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

