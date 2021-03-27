Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $228.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.46 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.