Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,325 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of BGC Partners worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

