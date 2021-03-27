Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackLine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $10,679,802 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

