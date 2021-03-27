Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,304 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.