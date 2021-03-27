Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $121.77 and a one year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.