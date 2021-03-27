Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,746,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,865,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $173.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

