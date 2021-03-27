AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 342,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,864. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

