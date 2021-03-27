aelf Market Capitalization Hits $204.77 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $204.77 million and approximately $78.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

