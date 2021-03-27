Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 798,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

