Aeon 1-Day Volume Hits $4,644.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $7.44 million and $4,644.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00398047 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.