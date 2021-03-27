Aeryus (AER) Price Tops $0.0285

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 881.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 789.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $349,831.63 and approximately $48.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00070630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus (AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.