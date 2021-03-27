Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

