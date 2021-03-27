AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ASGLY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

