AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Head-To-Head Review

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.65 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.57 Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 127.99%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

