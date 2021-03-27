Aion Achieves Market Cap of $134.45 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Aion has a market cap of $134.45 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,075.82 or 0.99928832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00034164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00295327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00360138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00645826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

