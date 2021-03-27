Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 397.4% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Air New Zealand stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.