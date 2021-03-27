Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Up 397.4% in March

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 397.4% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Air New Zealand stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Air New Zealand has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

