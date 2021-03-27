Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.