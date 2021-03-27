Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 993,935 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 18.2% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 334,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,085,354. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.