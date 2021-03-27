AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.81 on Friday, reaching $2,035.55. 1,493,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,075.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,784.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

