AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 16,346 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock worth $971,895. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $26.59. 13,571,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,537. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

