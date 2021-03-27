AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

