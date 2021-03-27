AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,373. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53.

