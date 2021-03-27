AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.19. 256,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,328. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

