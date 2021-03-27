AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in salesforce.com by 180.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 146,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93,926 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 30.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,333,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,717. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.