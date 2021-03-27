AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $28,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,728,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 473.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,815. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

