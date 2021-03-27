AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded down $7.82 on Friday, reaching $319.79. 2,497,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.36 and a 200-day moving average of $331.26. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

