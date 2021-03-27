AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.43% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSE BKT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 103,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,550. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

