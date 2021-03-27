AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG traded down $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,435. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock worth $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

