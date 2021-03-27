AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 145,597 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares during the period.

BSJL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 174,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,818. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

