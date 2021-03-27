AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.37.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, reaching $227.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

