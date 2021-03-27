AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 973 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,403,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 16,754,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,509,296. The company has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

