AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 13,509 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,037 shares of company stock worth $51,082,270. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,479,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,201. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

