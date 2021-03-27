AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 8,701 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,701 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,376,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $130.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.99. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

